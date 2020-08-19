Many of us were shocked to witness the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, and we want to help. The Canadian government has given us an opportunity to double our solidarity efforts by offering to match donations dollar for dollar to qualifying orga- nizations. Development and Peace/CARITAS Canada is one such organizations through its membership in the Canadian Food Grains Bank.
Development and Peace has been active in Lebanon since 2005 supporting various projects including Iraqi refugees, a humanitarian and reconstruction program following Israeli raids in 2006, aid to Palestinian refugees, a large-scale response to the Syrian refugee crisis supported by the Canadian government, support to migrants, as well as a program to build democracy, social justice, pluralism and peace.
“Lebanon has now been plunged into a state of further catastrophe that calls us to act in solidarity once again,” states Mary Boyd, Chair of the Diocese of Charlottetown Council of Development and Peace/CARITAS.
“Assistance is urgently needed to supply water, food, electricity, medical aid, hygiene, shelter, psychological support and social services to name a few” she states. The price of food has more than doubled in the past six months and the unemployment rate has soared.A high percentage of people fell below the poverty rate even before COVID. Lebanon has been generous to others. For example, its population of 6.8 million people now consists of 1.5 million Syrian refugees. In addition, it has been estimated refugees make up one quarter of Beirut’s population.
Canada will match donations to mandated organizations up to $5 million until 11:59 pm, August 23. Donations can be sent securely via the Development and Peace website, www. devp.org by clicking on web banner on the home page, and under information, choose, I am giving to: Emergency Fund – Lebanon Crisis. Or, they can phone: 1-888-664-3387. Donations by mail can be in the form of a cheque or money order to Development and Peace, 1425 Rene-Levesque Blvd. West, 3rd Floor, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1T7.Write: Emergency Fund – Lebanon Crisis
Development and Peace works with its Lebanese partner, CARITAS Lebanon, a trusted network of partners in the field and with other on the ground civil society organizations to make sure donations reach those who are most in need. More than ever the people of Lebanon need our Solidarity. Support for the Development and Peace Appeal will help. Mary Boyd,
Diocese of Charlottetown Council, Development and Peace/CARITAS Canada
