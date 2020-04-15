Seasonal restaurants such as Harbourview Restaurant in Murray Harbour would have many irons in the fire as another tourism season approaches but looming thoughts of a weak summer and an uncertain lobster season has co-owner Dawn Keith worried.
Ms Keith has owned the eastern PEI stop with her sister Darlene for five years.
Ms Keith sees the coming season as having little potential in the face of COVID-19.
“I’m terrified. I don’t see a tourist season,” she said.
Harbourview, a take-out and eat-in establishment typically opens late April, just before setting day for the lobster fishermen in LFA 26A.
The looming question of what the fishery will look like has Ms Keith looking at contingency plans for the restaurant.
She says if the fishery in this area doesn’t open on setting day (May 1), “then we’re going to be looking at May. Probably mid-May.”
Ms Keith said no extra hands will be hired to help out this summer.
A concern she has for her staff is whether they can accumulate enough hours to open an EI claim in the next off-season.
For restauranteur Vicky Williams, co-owner of Huntley Horizon in Alberton, the thought of a potential opening date is out the window right now.
Coming off the best season for the restaurant in 2019, Ms Williams hoped to open for business last week. Now she sees the first three to four weeks of the 2020 season written off at the least.
“It’s been put off indefinitely for now,” Ms Williams said.
She has co-owned the restaurant for 10 years. Staff have not been rehired yet but once an opening day is firmed up, she expects to start rehiring a week before opening.
Other restaurants in her area have looked at drive-thru style operations. If needed, Huntley Horizon would look into doing something similar this season.
“It could be anything. We may need people to run food out to vehicles which is something we wouldn’t normally do,” Ms Williams said.
When asked about the status of seasonal restaurants last week, Premier Dennis King said it is premature to determine whether seasonal restaurants would be able to open as the provincial government is still handling the outbreak of COVID-19.
The premier said the province would “love to be in a position in five or six weeks time to say we can start to work through this but we’re not in that mindset right now.”
Health PEI advised Ms Keith that Harbourview can open providing all guidelines set down by the province are followed. A spokesperson from that department told her they didn’t see any changes coming to that decision.
With the scope of a poor tourism season ahead, Ms Keith said July and August are usually big business for Harbourview as they are for other tourist operations.
“That’s when you make your bread and butter; when the big bills get paid. I don’t think we’re going to have that this year,” Ms Keith said.
“I’m not optimistic at all.”
Despite uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, Ms Keith knows she and her sister will persevere through the storm.
“We can weather it but it’s not going to be easy,” she said.
Ms Williams also sees Huntley Horizon pushing through the tourist season but the longer the business is closed, the more she sees the success of last year being siphoned away.
“Right now, being closed, it’s basically eating away any profits we made last year,” she said.
“The sooner we can get open, the better.”
