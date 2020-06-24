The word hero can mean different things to different people.
We see firefighters making their way towards a burning building while others run to safety and we call them heroes.
For many their parents and mentors are heroes.
Heroes can be people who stand up for what is right in the face of adversity.
When rescuers of any description save someone’s life at the peril of their own that is also an accurate description of a hero.
And the list goes on and on.
But in this age of COVID-19 heroes have emerged from a whole other sector.
To individuals who work the checkout at the grocery store, pharmacy, gas station or hardware store, you are all heroes.
Owners and managers of essential businesses who had to figure out on the fly how to safely deliver their services are all heroes.
Imagine how they must have felt in those first few weeks of uncertainty, yet they persevered.
It was service with a smile to all of us customers who were just as uncertain about how to get much-needed essentials.
Truck drivers, who regularly risk infection on the job, you are heroes as well.
And all of the frontline workers in manors, long-term care and community care facilities, you who take extra special care of our loved ones when we cannot, you are all heroes.
Thank you.
Charlotte MacAulay
