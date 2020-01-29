Breahanna Roche Callaghan was a little nervous during this year’s Youth Cooking Contest hosted by the Women’s Institute, but that didn’t stop her from coming away with third place for her Broccoli and Potato Puree Soup.
“It is a simple soup that is natural and you can throw in other ingredients to create something really good,” the Grade 11 student from Montague High said.
This is the fifth year Brehanna has entered the provincial contest and has won a placement for her culinary creations each time.
She admits having celebrity Chef Michael Smith as a judge was an intimidating factor this year.
“It was a little nerve-racking, but at the same time there was a lot of excitement because he is such a good chef,” she said.
The competition took place at Milton Community Hall on January 22.
Brehanna was very happy with the feedback she received from Chef Smith.
He was interested in the source of the ingredients and also the technique she used to puree the soup.
It took a few tries at home to get the recipe just right for the contest.
“It was sort of hard at first trying to get it right,” Brehanna said. “Sometimes I over blended and other times I didn’t blend enough.”
In it’s sixth year the contest promotes local ingredients and recipes created by the contestants are made into a cookbook each year.
Brehanna enjoys testing the recipes she has collected over the past several years with fellow contestants.
“Cooking is an essential skill for anyone to have and I just really enjoy the learning experience of entering the contests,” she said.
As for future competitions, Brehanna still has one more year of eligibility and she is already formulating a dessert recipe for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.