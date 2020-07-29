boardwalk

With the recent installation of signs depicting the history and ecological significance of the Souris beach area, the boardwalk is complete. The 1,500 foot extension over the dunes area of the property came at a cost of $400,000 shared between the federal and provincial governments and the town of Souris. Some of the committee members involved in the project are Brian Deveau and Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy. Cathy Rose and Frances Braceland are in the background. Charlotte MacAulay photo

A 1,500 foot extension of the boardwalk at Souris Beach is complete now that signage depicting the history and ecological significance of the area has been installed.

The project, brought to fruition through the Friends of Souris Beach committee, was equally funded by the federal and provincial governments and the Town of Souris. It took several months to complete over fall and winter, said committee member Brian Deveau.

Local construction company Cahill Construction installed the extension over the environmentally sensitive dune and brush area using steel posts as anchors.

“There was very little impact during construction,” Mr Deveau said.

The boardwalk is also 100 per cent mobility accessible and foot traffic has been heavy proving it to be a hit.

“It is such a stable place to walk and people feel safe,” Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy said.

Signage includes history of the railway in the area. The boardwalk itself is built over rail lines used in the area for a decade during the 1870s.

Other signs identify natural flora and fauna as well as enhancement work on Souris River by Souris Wildlife.

The signs include a barcode to virtually connect visitors to the town’s website.

The addition was included to connect with visitors, Mayor Dunphy said. In particular the high volume of Magdelan Island ferry traffic to help them know what services are available in the town.

An official opening for the structure has been put off until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The project cost $400,000.

