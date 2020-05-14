coop food bank

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Ronnie McIntosh, manager of Souris Food Bank, accepts a donation from Souris Co-op manager David Fraser. The $1,000 gift card was one of several the Sobeys family of stores donated across the region. Mr Fraser said the co-op board of directors chose the food bank as the recipient to help with the loss of revenues. The Village Feast, which has donated $10,000 annually to the food bank in the past, won’t be held this summer. In addition, the food bank has been receiving charity funds from the Rotary Club of Montague Gold Mine Draw which has not been held since March. Mr McIntosh said the food bank will certainly miss those funds, but at the same time the generosity of regular donors, one of which is the co-op, is keeping them in good stead for the time being. “It is all of the businesses that make the food bank sustainable in the community,” Mr McIntosh said. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.