Longtime Souris businessman Peter McQuaid passed away on February 3 at age 65.
Over the years Mr McQuaid owned several businesses in the town, the most recent, PetroCan at the corner of Chapel and Main Streets of which he was the proprietor until 2015.
It is estimated more than 100 students were hired over the years to work in the establishment.
The business, originally McQuaid Motors, was first located further up Main Street.
A decade before, Mr McQuaid ran a sporting goods store in the town.
On the political front Mr McQuaid ran against Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay in 2004 and was former president of the PEI Progressive Conservative Party. He was also former premier Pat Binn’s Chief of Staff.
Mr McQuaid’s funeral was held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Souris, on Thursday, February 6.
