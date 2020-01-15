A senior’s housing development in Souris, shelved over a year ago, is back on track after town council voted to accept an offer from a developer for a possible 26 unit complex.
The vote was unanimous to accept the proposal for the development of 3.69 acres. The property is located behind several homes on Anniversary Avenue and Union Street.
The land, owned by the town is currently zoned open space and will need to be rezoned to multi-family residential before construction can begin.
A proposal from a developer back in 2018 didn’t come to fruition.
However, at that time public meetings were held to work through the rezoning and they don’t have to be repeated.
“Based on it being the same type of development we would just continue with the rezoning process,” Shelley LaVie, CAO of the town said.
Planning board chair Councillor Thelma MacDonald said the proposal, which includes attached garages to the dwellings, looks feasible.
“The only concern I would have is with it being 26 units,” she said. The previous proposal had 20 units in the design.
The number of units as well as the setbacks are details that will be ironed out as the project moves forward.
The developers would like to begin construction this spring.
