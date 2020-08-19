Souris Town Council is supporting Johnny Flynn, owner of seasonal restaurant, Lobster Shack at Gateway Park,in his efforts to acquire a provincial liquor license.
Mr Flynn attended the town’s monthly meeting last week.
It was a turnaround from two years ago when another tenant of Gateway Park, the Poke Shack, sought the town’s support to apply for a liquor license.
At that time council did not support the request because the park is family oriented.
Therefore, members felt, it would be inappropriate to serve liquor.
There is currently outdoor seating at the park and council agreed to give the town’s blessing to the Poke Shack if the owners were still interested in applying for a licence.
Mr Flynn said there is a process to go through to acquire a dining room liquor license which would only allow the beverage to be served with the purchase of food. He noted it is something customers have been looking for. Initially Mr Flynn is looking to serve local beer and wine only.
