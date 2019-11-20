Souris Town Council voted against participating in a study on regional government at a meeting last Thursday evening.
The three other area communities involved are Souris West, Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay and Eastern Kings.
Pat O’Connor, with Souris West Council, said they will take Souris’s decision to withdraw back to the next council meeting and decide next steps.
Souris said they are interested in the outcome of a study, but want to be on the outside looking in.
Councillor Ian MacDonald said his loyalties lie with representing the residents of Souris, many of whom have come to him with reservations about amalgamation.
“I don’t want to put people’s hopes up,” Coun MacDonald said.
“If we decide to go with the study and then go against a regional government what would we look like?”
It would be lot of pressure if Souris was looked at as the anchor spot, he added.
Councillor Frankie Chaisson said his concerns were looking on the other side of the study.
“If the town is only represented by one person when all is said and done then I don’t agree with that,” Coun Chaisson said.
Councillor Wanda Bailey said the status quo matters most.
“The way things are now is fine so I didn’t see any benefit in moving forward,” she said.
Council is looking to revive a senior’s housing project from the spring of 2018.
Council voted to ask for expressions of interest from developers to build affordable senior’s housing on a town property on Anniversary Avenue.
In 2018 a preliminary proposal was for a 20 unit housing development to be built on the property. It went as far as a motion to transfer the land if conditions were met, but the developer didn’t follow up. At the time more than 30 people showed an interest in occupying affordable housing units.
Council also voted to accept a price for snow removal from Chapman Bros Construction at a cost of $75,483 for plowing and
$15,080 for sanding.
No tenders were put out for the contract as there is no other company in the area that does snow removal on that scale.
The next regular meeting of Souris Council is scheduled for Monday, December 9.
