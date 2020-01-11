Souris’ Harrison Ching, in the white jersey, blasts a bullet shot at the Alberton net in Atom play at the 30th Annual Montague Norsemen Memorial Tournament Friday afternoon. Souris came out the winners in this match by a score of 9-3. Nine divisions made the weekend tournament with the top teams facing off for championship honours on Sunday at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague. Heather Moore photo
