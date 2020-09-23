Souris Fire Chief Colin LaVie says he knows he is leaving the fire district in good hands when he officially resigns on November 1.
“The town is in extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated group of firefighters,” Mr LaVie, who has been with the department for 39 years, the past 18 as chief, said.
Mr LaVie is proud to be the fourth generation of his family to serve as chief in the eastern PEI town. It began with his great grandfather Angus, his grandfather Edmond and his father Basil.
Being a firefighter was a job Mr LaVie enjoyed and he knew he was cut out for it.
“I am proud of our accomplishments over the years,” he said.
Mr LaVie noted the department has top notch equipment and thanks to the cooperation of both the town and the fire district representatives a financial plan is in place to ensure equipment and trucks can be replaced as needed.
Volunteering to respond to emergency calls is no easy task for any of the hundreds of individuals across PEI who choose to join up.
“I liked doing it and I felt comfortable doing it,” he said.
“I won’t miss getting up at 2 am for a false alarm, but what I will miss most is the people.”
There is no one specific reason for the decision, Mr LaVie said.
He is also MLA for Souris-Elmira and a recently retired fisher.
“I’ve fought some hard fires over the years and being a first responder takes its toll,” he said.
“I have thought long and hard about this. If we don’t make room for the younger generation how are they going to move in?”
Mr LaVie made the announcement at the monthly town council meeting in Souris last week.
“Thank you. We definitely appreciate all your years of service,” Mayor Joanne Dunphy said.
The fire chief position will be filled through council appointment.
