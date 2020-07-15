The Souris Legion has opened its bar in a first step to gradually unlocking the doors during this period of COVID-19.
President Dave Perry said, with the Bluefin Restaurant out of commission following a fire in early May that demolished the business, the community could use more space to gather for a drink and to socialize. He hopes the bar itself will bring in a bit of profit.
Along with the Legion space two of its fundraisers, Dig for the Deuce and Pot of Gold, also started back up.
“We’ll see how it goes from there,” Mr Perry said.
The Souris Legion will follow a 50 person gathering limit and Mr Perry isn’t sure if or when other modified activities such as Bingo or banquets will be possible.
The Legion’s VLTs will open as soon as staff is briefed on proper cleaning protocols. A briefing was scheduled for the Souris Legion early this week.
Montague Legion President, Brian Rector, said with the exception of a weekly foot care clinic, the facility will wait to open until folks can use the VLTs. He hopes this will ensure profits outweigh expenses when open.
Before that can happen, Atlantic Lottery staff need to drop off supplies and brief Legion staff about VLT cleaning and social distancing protocols.
As of last week Mr Rector was waiting to hear back on an exact date for that briefing.
“The members will know when I know. Hopefully within the month.”
An Atlantic Lottery communications representative, Greg Weston, said on July 7 it should take two to three weeks for all VLT locations to become operational as field staff make their rounds.
With the move to lay off employees in PEI and in the Maritimes and to focus on digital gaming, some have been concerned about the future of VLT machines, Mr Weston said
“Royal Canadian Legion Branches with VLTs will not be affected by a reduction or reallocation of terminals in the province, in recognition of the crucial role of VLT revenue in the ongoing success and viability of a number of Legion branches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.