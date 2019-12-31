Souris Lions Club member Buddy Aitken was on turkey duty as dozens of people helped load up and deliver 130 Christmas boxes to families in the area on December 23.
Haley MacKinnon and Cecile Sly kept track of the potatoes, donated by Rollo Bay Holdings, going into the Souris Lions Club Christmas boxes. The two helpers were among dozens of people putting the final touches on the project.
Kolby and Dawson Burke of St Charles were happy to help out. The annual event is supported by the community with donations, both monetary and in-kind, coming from businesses, organizations and individuals.
Souris Lions Club member Paul Gallant, left, puts meat pies in the grocery bags of goodies carried by volunteer Mervin Keefe last week as volunteers gathered to fill and deliver Christmas Boxes. The initiative sees that families in need receive all the fixings for a traditional turkey dinner, as well as gifts and a few extra treats such as sweets from Harbourview Training Centre and meat pies from Seaside Bakery.
Thanks to the Souris Coop reusable grocery bags were made available for all the food to be delivered. Verna Carter and Michelle Harris had all 130 bags filled and ready for delivery on Monday morning.
The logistics of getting 130 Christmas boxes out the door was no small feat for the Souris Lions Club and dozens of volunteers who help out with the annual Christmas Box campaign. In the basement of the Souris Legion, making sure the packages were in order and going to the right address were Janine Laybolt, Stephen Victor and Charlie MacDonald.
Charlotte MacAulay photos
