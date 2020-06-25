The Souris Lions Club Community Gardens will get a facelift this year.
The garden, which has existed for more than 25 years has 24 plots, most of which are used by community members every year, Lion Curtis Laybolt said.
Improvements to the property include replacing the fencing, restructuring of a flower bed and the installation of benches and a storage shed.
“Every spring it seems like another (fence) post is gone,” Mr Laybolt said.
With the reality of COVID-19 restrictions in place, a few more changes have been added to the list for this season.
“We had to take the water hoses away we normally supply and gardeners have to bring their own hoses and tools,” Mr Laybolt said.
A wash station will also be installed.
The estimated cost of the project is $4,000.
The Lions Club has received a grant of $1,050 from the Community Foundation of PEI as well as $500 from the Town of Souris.
In addition to the proceeds from the club’s annual Cow Paddy Bingo fund raiser club members are providing 100 per cent of the labour for the project.
Lion Brian Deveau said proceeds are expected to be down about $9,000.
“This year is proving to be challenging as we fully expect donations to our club will be drastically reduced as our Canada Day Barbecue has been cancelled and our road toll (usually held in August) is also expected not to be conducted,” Mr Deveau said.
