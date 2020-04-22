Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy says communication and reaching out to businesses, organizations and other government officials has been the best way to ensure everyone in the town is safe and following the public health directives for COVID-19.
“The fact that we are all working together will make things safer for everyone,” Ms Dunphy said.
Since mid March several issues, including traffic from the Madeleine Island Ferry and the status of Temporary Foreign Workers, have been on the mayor’s radar.
There are TFWs who live in Souris year round and work in area fish plants. More are expected in the coming days.
The mayor confirmed last week with the province that the new workers will be quarantined for 14 days as are all others arriving on PEI from international travel.
But when she realized the biggest concern was the language barrier, Ms Dunphy reached out to the PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada for help.
She was able to procure COVID-19 directive signage in several different languages and distribute them to businesses around the town.
Once the new workers are finished with their quarantine and begin working and living like the rest of society they will be able to understand the various rules around social distancing and essential outings.
“We want everyone to be able to do their shopping safely,” Ms Dunphy said.
Conversations with Quebec government officials back when the ferry service between Souris and Cap-aux-Meules was transitioning into an essential-services-only transport route, went a long way to easing the minds of people on both sides of the ferry run, she said.
