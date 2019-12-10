Pretty Paws Professional Grooming, from Souris, won the Judges Choice Award in the town’s Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. In the photo are, from left, James Woods with Lenny the dog, the businesses’ owner Jessie Woods with Oswald and Kelsey Laybolt. The parade, a highlight of the Christmas week activities, was once again well attended with a light dusting of snow adding to the ambience.
Xavier Payntor, looking away from the camera, and his younger brother Maddox had their letters to Santa all ready to hand off to a Canada Post representative as she walked the parade route Saturday.
Two-year-old Aiden Hadder and his grandmother Janet get some tasty treats from Papa Smurf as they stood curbside on the parade route.
Nine-year-old Lily MacDonald, left, waves as Santa and Mrs Claus pass by in the Souris Christmas Parade. With her, from left, are Selena MacDonald, age 6, Zia Jordin, 7, and Dakota Stacey, age 9. Toy horses, a guitar, Barbies and a Polly Pocket, respectively are on the girl’s Wish Lists this year.
Sean MacDougall photos
