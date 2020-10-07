Souris Regional bus drivers are stepping up to help one of their own.
Driver Mike O’Connor, 66, has a long road ahead dealing with a recent diagnosis of esophageal cancer and fellow drivers have set up an account at CIBC in Souris in Mr O’Connor’s name to help with expenses.
E-transfers can be sent to tuffygeorge2019@hotmail.com and will be auto deposited into an account named Mike O’Connor Trust. Cash donations can be made at CIBC in Souris. This fundraiser will run until October 16th, 2020.
If you have any questions feel free to contact George Banks at 902-846-9213.
Thank you all in advance.
