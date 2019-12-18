Souris Regional students Mallory Harris and Mallory MacCormack are glad their leadership class project will be filling a need in their school.
Tucked away in the corner of a hallway at the school is a tiny room the Grade 11 and 12 students are transforming into a free used clothing shop.
The Spartan Street Boutique came about after the two students decided to organize a clothing drive as their leadership class project. The project had to be based on filling a need for someone in the community and/or the school.
“Right away teachers told us there was a need here in the school,” Ms Harris said.
A donation bin set up in the front lobby of the school was filled in no time.
“It was crazy how much the community contributed and how fast it happened,” Ms MacCormack said.
The two posted a message on Facebook asking for donations. By the next morning the post had 81 Shares and the donations began piling in.
The decision was made then to expand the project and make it a permanent year-round service.
At first they were a bit worried about the quality of items they would get, but that was short-lived.
Everything from coats to clothes and boots and shoes, some even still with the sales tags on, are being donated.
In fact, the girls have been so busy washing the huge amounts coming in they haven’t had a chance to add their own contributions.
Other students are helping too.
The carpentry class is building a rack and shelving to display the inventory.
The teens realize the importance of helping to fill a need, but at the same time they want to ensure there is no stigma attached to it and they hope everyone will be able to participate.
“We want people to know it is open to all students,” Ms Harris said.
“Even if you don’t need something, come on in - take something and leave something else behind,” Ms MacCormack said.
A tagging system is being implemented to make sure items that aren’t needed don’t take up space too long.
If they see something is not wanted after a month or so they will take it out of circulation and donate it somewhere it is needed.
The door is now open, but the two students are working on making it a more aesthetically pleasing space where people will feel welcome and comfortable picking out some new-to-them fashions.
