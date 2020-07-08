When Carol Aitken saw travellers destined for the Magdalen Islands ferry terminal stop at a coffee shop in Souris recently she said she was anxious.
“We’ve worked hard to get where we are here and we make sure we do everything Dr Morrison has told us to do. You are just scared you are going to come in contact with someone who could be infected with COVID-19.”
The concerns Souris residents have for their health has grown over the past few months as more and more travelers to the Magdelan Islands pass through the town on their way to the ferry terminal, some ignoring directives put in place by PEI’s Public Health Orders.
Individuals with a reservation are required to sign a self-declaration form which includes the statement “I agree not to stop in PEI except to refuel.”
But some don’t and therein lies the problem, said Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy, who receives calls daily from residents who are worried about coming in contact with COVID-19.
“It is a nervous time for everybody and the less chance we have of COVID-19 here on PEI the less chance we have of contracting it,” Mayor Dunphy said.
The majority of people travelling to the Magdalen Islands are coming from Quebec, which has the highest number of cases in Canada. As of Monday there were 56,016 confirmed cases, 25,346 of which are recovered.
Travellers have been made aware of the restrictions which are actually the law, according to Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn.
“If there was one place set up between Borden and Souris where they could use washroom facilities and information given to them people would be more aware of the importance of the rules,” Mayor Dunphy said.
In answer to a question from The Graphic, Premier Dennis King said there has been no consideration given in regards to designated stops.
Mayor Dunphy said travellers are provided with a list of businesses in the town that will deliver essentials to their vehicle.
“There is no food served on the boat and it is understandable they need food. It is a long trip,” she said.
The ferry crossing takes five hours and while the time it takes to drive from the Confederation Bridge to Souris is only two hours, Mayor Dunphy said a designated stop somewhere on PEI might help travellers adhere to the rules.
Souris resident Shari Carter said she sees ferry goers anywhere and everywhere around the town.
“I don’t know how this is going to resolve itself when they are choosing not to follow the rules.”
“It is out of our hands,” she said, noting she has become even more cautious herself over the past few weeks when she is out and about.
There are no documents given to the travellers indicating the public health orders which are currently the law in Prince Edward Island.
However, Sgt Gunn said travellers who stop for other than fuel or use the washroom are in contravention of the law and can receive a summary offense ticket under Section 39.8 of the PEI Public Health Act.
One ticket issued in the past few months was to a ferry traveller who stopped at the liquor store in Souris.
Of the 22 tickets handed out on PEI over the past few months related to the public health order, four were issued in Kings County, 17 in Queens and five in Prince County.
Sgt Gunn said officers at the Souris Detachment have been fielding ongoing complaints.
“People in that community are diligent and we have stepped up our patrols,” he said.
But charges aren’t always laid.
No one has received a fine for using a rest room and some of the time, depending on the situation, people are given a warning if they are contravening the public health order.
“We’ve got a lot of summer left yet,” Mayor Dunphy said.
She tells residents who have concerns to call the RCMP and make the Public Health Office aware of what they see as well.
“Whether it is COVID or anything if people have a health concern it needs to be addressed.”
Both Ms Aitken and Ms Carter have friends and family living in Magdalen Islands who are equally worried now that tourists are allowed to travel to the Islands.
