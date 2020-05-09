The 25 year old man at the centre of a standoff in Souris Friday night is in custody and facing firearm charges after a tense standoff with RCMP in a residential area ended around midnight.
The suspect had barricaded himself in a house off Knights Avenue for seven hours with a sawed off pellet gun, which at the time police believed to be a real gun.
RCMP received a 911 call around 4:30 from a resident of the home who said someone known to her was "tearing up the house," said Sergeant Chris Gunn of the Kings District RCMP.
Additional resources were dispatched to the scene including members of the RCMP Negotiation Team. As the situation continued to unfold, additional officers from the Emergency Response Team from J Division RCMP arrived on scene for support.
Just after 11:00 p.m. negotiators were able to convince the man to surrender to police without further incident.
Besides the accused, there were two other people in the residence. Both were able to leave with the aid of an officer.
The man, who has a criminal record as well as a warrant out for his arrest on another matter, also faces charges of uttering threats, mischief.
The home is close to a senior's apartment building. Residents of that building were not evacuated however RCMP stayed with them until the incident was resolved.
All residents in the town were asked to stay inside and all streets leading to the area were blocked off with police and fire department vehicles.
A two vehicle accident in Souris west a short time later sent one man to hospital with undetermined injuries. The incidents were not related.
