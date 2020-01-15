There is no shortage of scenic beauty in eastern PEI and the Town of Souris is looking for a wide variety of photos that capture those scenes to create a 2021 calendar in celebration of the town’s 110th anniversary.
“We’d like to see photos that highlight the area in any season,” CAO Shelley LaVie said.
A similar calendar put together in 2017 was a big hit so the decision was made to try it again, she added.
This time around a dozen photos will be selected from the entries. The coverage area is from Dingwells Mills to East Point, including coastal regions such as Little Pond and Naufrage.
Everyone is eligible to submit up to five high-resolution photos for consideration. The photos must have been taken in the last year.
The photos will be displayed on the contest Facebook page, TOWN of Souris 2021 Calendar, where full submission details can be found.
The public is encouraged to Like and Comment on the pictures. Winning pictures will be chosen through a combination of public accolades and judging.
The calendar will be available for purchase in November 2020 and the deadline for photo submissions is August 31.
