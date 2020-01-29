In 1973 Highways and Public Works Minister George Ferguson put the finishing touches on the cornerstone of Southern Kings School. Louis F Herring, a former school superintendent cut the ribbon to officially open the $1.1 million dollar facility, which featured carpeted floors and brightly painted hallways in an open room concept. Program chairman of the day was Education Minister Bennett Campbell and the principal of the new school was Bernie Crawford. Graphic file photo
