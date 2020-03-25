Southern Kings hospice

Thelma Johnston, coordinator of Southern Kings Hospice, picked up the Rotary Gold Mine Charity donation for the non-profit organization earlier this month. The cheque for $2,430.61 is the charity proceeds for Week #404 of the Rotary Club of Montague fundraising initiative. The Rotary Gold Mine is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlotte MacAulay photo

