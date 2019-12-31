A New Year brings with it renewed hope for a better future.
Etched into the coming months for many are personal goals; spend more time with family; quit smoking; exercise more or save up for that dream vacation.
On a bigger scale some wish for the provincial government to take its newfound collaboration one step further and listen to what the public has to say.
Credit where credit is due the recent announcement of an increase in social assistance support is a positive change.
Even so the whirlwind that was the fall sitting where over 20 bills and amendments were passed wasn’t public friendly.
Full marks for efficiency, but a fail for transparency.
Too much went on behind the scenes beforehand and the debates were more of a staged performance of those behind the scenes talks.
Liberal leader Sonny Gallant has already publicly acknowledged the team of six was lax in their job of holding the government to account and added a promise to do better in future.
Let’s hope the Greens will also see the error of their ways and do the same.
Each and every MLA needs to be reminded they are representing the residents of PEI when they take their seat inside the rail.
Here’s to a more transparent spring sitting of the PEI Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.