The Cool Zone splash pad on Wood Islands Hill in Montague shut down on September 15 after a successful inaugural season.
Three Rivers Community Services Manager Dorothy MacDonald said the town is working with ABC Construction of Ontario, the company that created and installed the pad, to help town staff with the closure.This involves draining the pipes and blowing out the lines.The piping that runs underground will also undergo maintenance to prevent damage over winter.
The first shutdown with ABC Construction was included in the contract with the company as were the costs to do the process.
The park opened in early July to much fanfare.Throughout the summer,which was exceptionally hot and sunny, many children and families enjoyed the park. The town did not track statistics on how many people used the park this year.
Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay said the effort by community volunteers and staff were integral in the final days of the pad’s completion.
“They really pulled together. Shane MacDonald was a great organizer and he has very quali- fied friends. So, between them they made some things happen that helped complete the project on time.”
Mayor MacAulay said it was a relief when the name and sign for the park were unveiled at the end of July. It was the final piece to the project which spanned over four years.
"The day of the opening it was really nice to see the completed project. For us it was a success story."
The park is made up of various pieces of equipment that use water for recreation. The system is operated by a timer activated at the corner of the park.
Ground broke for the project in the spring.
While the opening date for 2021 has not been set yet, signage at the park indicates it will operate from June to September.
