The Three Rivers’ Splash Pad project will be approximately $20,000 over budget upon completion.
At this month’s Committee of Council meeting, council moved forward a request for decision on overrun costs for the project located at the top of Wood Islands Hill.
“The project has grown because some of our original estimates ended up being larger than we thought. Things like how much soil it’s going to take to fill in the very low land over there,” said Community Services Manager Dorothy MacDonald.
Electrical work and plumbing along with using sod rather than seeding grass added to the costs.
The original total cost of the project was $290,000 of which the remaining $200,000 was included in this year’s budget.
“We are on track to spend more than that $200,000,” said CAO Jill Walsh.
Council will discuss potential sources for the overrun costs at its next meeting. Some sources already suggested include the town’s operating budget, a community revitalization grant from the province, a reserve fund or borrow the money.
An accessible sidewalk from the neighbouring artifactory to the Splash Park is the only work left to be done.
“In order to make this an accessible pad that is a necessity,” Ms MacDonald said.
The 15 units, which make up the Splash Pad, sat in storage during the transition from Montague Town Council to the formation of Three Rivers.
When Three Rivers Council took power a brief discussion was held about sharing the units among two or three communities to cut down on installation cost but nothing came from those talks.
The Splash Pad opened on Canada Day. Council held a contest to name the pad but the winner has not yet been announced.
