The Town of Three Rivers is looking to have a splash pad up and running in a park on the Wood Islands Hill by summer 2020.
Council voted 9-3 Monday night to approve a budget of $290,000 for the project.
Councillors Jane King, Alan Munro, Gerard Holland, Ronnie Nicholson, Cameron MacLean, David McGrath, Cindy MacLean, Cody Jenkins and Isaac McIntyre voted in favour of the budget. Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillors Wayne Spin and John MacFarlane voted against it.
The project was in the planning stages before the creation of the Town of Three Rivers. A cost estimate by the former Town of Montague last year carried a price tag of $120,000.
An additional motion was passed to contract ABC Recreation to install the pad at a cost of $179,431. The company is based in Ontario.
The budget accounts for the installation costs along with $92,000 for equipment, $16,000 for a building to be constructed on-site and $2,500 for geo-technical work. It also includes a provision for overrun costs of up to $136,000 which would be taken from the Montague Reserve Fund.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston put forward an amendment to have any cost overrun taken from the Three Rivers general operations account.
She said it is a Three Rivers project and would be for the use of everyone in the region.
Ms Johnston’s motion was defeated 8-4.
Councillors Cameron MacLean, John MacFarlane and Wayne Spin voted with Ms Johnston. Councillors Isaac McIntyre, Cody Jenkins, Jane King, Alan Munro, Gerard Holland, Ronnie Nicholson, David McGrath and Cindy MacLean were opposed.
Council heard from Zhujun Yao of Core-life Construction about having three lots on the corner of Donald MacLeod Drive and Main Street, Montague rezoned to R3. Mr Yao showed concept plans for the construction of a 15-unit townhouse development.
Council voted unanimously to award a tender to Island Coastal for the upgrade to the West Street Lift Station at a cost of $378,000.
The project is expected to cost over $429,000 and will be paid through the Georgetown Sewer Corporation.
Island Coastal is a construction company that specializes in earth-work and is based in Charlottetown
