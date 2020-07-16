When Dianne Proper walks out into a pasture at her Wild Rose Sanctuary - and waits - a variety of horses and mules greet her.
They check her out for a moment from a distance, then move in looking for pats, treats and general social interaction.
This level of trust is telling considering the past most animals at the sanctuary have endured.
“Here’s Lucy,” said Ms Proper as a grey mustang mare saunters over, keen to get pats even from a stranger.
“She was destined to be shipped from Louisiana to Mexico for slaughter,” Ms Proper said.
“And this is Reba,” she added, as she greeted a sorrel saddle Molly Mule. “She’s the one who started it all.”
Ms Proper, her partner Gerhard Foerg and her two adopted nieces, Keisha and Kaelyn Oosterveld, have spent the past year working to rehabilitate 70 horses, mules and donkeys that would have otherwise been sent to kill pens.
This has been an addition to the 27 horses, mules, donkeys and other animals they welcomed into the family, previous to their move to PEI from Ontario in 2016.
Now the family is looking for help.
In February, Mr Foerg was diagnosed with multiple melanoma cancer.
He is undergoing chemotherapy treatment and looking at other treatment options which will likely mean he won’t be physically capable of harvesting the 200 acres of hay growing to offset the cost of hay for the animals.
“We are looking for someone who could operate a tractor and generally people to help out around the farm caring for horses,” Ms Proper said.
Shortly after moving to PEI, Ms Proper was looking to buy a riding mule so she could join her nieces on rides. That’s when she found Reba online.
She called the number associated with the advertisement.
“The lady on the other end said you need to call this number to save this mule’s life, she’s going to New Mexico, she’s being shipped out tomorrow for meat,” Ms Proper said.
US horses are typically sent for slaughter in Mexico to get around US laws and regulations which outlaw selling horse meat, according to Ms Proper.
Reba was Ms Proper’s first experience in saving a horse from this industry. From the experience she made connections in the United States with individuals who are dedicated to saving animals in the same position as Reba. This led Ms Proper to welcome more horses from the United States.
“It doesn’t matter where they come from though,” said Ms Proper who has some rescues from Canada and at least one draft horse Ben, from PEI. “Saving a life is saving a life.”
She added that the horse slaughter industry can be found here in Canada too.
Tom Haans, a neighbour has been working on the sanctuary along with Ms Proper and the crew.
He said he found it shocking to learn about the business that drives slaughtering horses.
Ms Proper said 19 of the horses she saved in the past year were wild Mustangs captured for meat.
Horse meat served as table food is a commodity popular in select European and Asian countries. It is also served here, in both the United States and in Canada, as a delicacy in some restaurants.
Keisha and Kaelyn are passionate about saving horses just like their aunt.
“It’s been a very good lifetime experience,” Keisha said. “Knowing what these animals have been through and knowing what you can do to save them.”
Both have been working with all the horses and animals as they rehabilitate.
Many of the horses arrived at the farm in rough condition.
Keisha and Kaelyn were happy to show off Phoenix an appaloosa that has gained 200 pounds since arriving on the farm and Janusha who has similarly gone through a process of gradual weight and health gain.
Ms Proper said she has funded the project so far but the community has played a huge role in its success to date by donating fields for hay, helping to remove manure from the property and even in building a barn.
She is hopeful, especially now that Mr Foerg is sick, the community will come together to maintain a certain and stable future for the animals which have already gone through so much.
“We need about 2,000 round bales of hay and 500 round bales of straw,” said Ms Proper, who is looking for volunteers and donations to keep her sanctuary running smoothly.
