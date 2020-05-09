When Jen Lewis joined the PEI Wild Outside program back in February, the St Peter’s teen looked forward to connecting with nature and getting to know others with the same mindset.
“The environment is cool and it is nice to meet kids with the same interest,” Jen said.
Before the COVID-19 restrictions came into force, Jen had only been able to attend the initial meet-and-greet before group activities were shelved.
(COVID) disrupts every single way humans interact,” Jen said.
“We are hardwired to be together.”
“I am lucky enough to have a big back yard so I can go for walks and be in nature,” Jen said, adding it is only a 15 minute walk to the beach.
Wild Outside is a program of the Canadian Wildlife Federation for youths ages 15 to 18 years.
The conservation-based leadership program is funded by the Government of Canada under the Canada Service Corps program.
So far most of the connections Jen and other members of the PEI group have had is through online webinars which Wild Outside participants across the country have been able to tune into.
While it is definitely interesting to learn about birds of prey in western Canada and the lasting effects human activity has had on the Great Lakes, the 16-year-old looks forward to the day group members can get outside together to work on projects.
Jen’s grandfather, the late George Roach of Souris, inspired the teen to learn more about the environment.
“My grandfather was a longtime supporter of the Wildlife Federation and a lover of the outdoors,” Jen said.
Following in his footsteps, the teen hopes to make contributions to preserving the environment right here at home.
One aspect of that is delving into the effects invasive species have had on PEI since their introduction over the past 100 plus years.
“There are so many complexities in nature,” Jen said.
“There are things that fit together and things that don’t. I want to learn how to reinstate the equilibrium.”
Jen attends École Francois Buote in Charlottetown.
The Grade 10 student was really looking forward to a second semester class in green science where students would head outdoors to learn how to identify species of flora and fauna, but that too will have to wait.
