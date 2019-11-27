The tone in the PEI legislature has become less of a circus atmosphere and more of getting down to business.
It is quite refreshing to observe and not entirely unexpected with a coalition government.
Politicians have been somewhat forced to cooperate if they want any business to be done in the house.
As long as avenues are still open to hold government to account this new conciliatory nature should become the norm.
But some would say this new style of cooperation leaves the public out of the discussion. By the time an item gets to the debate stage all the members have been “consulted” and the subject has been hashed out. This leaves a very short time line for constituents to make their views known to MLAs.
On the other hand it creates an opportunity for the public to pay more attention to what is actually going on inside the rail.
And being aware of what is happening at the provincial level is never a bad thing for citizens.
While many sit back and say, “I’m not political,” the reality of it is we access the health care system, drive on the roads every day and our kids go to school.
We all pay the taxes for these services and many others.
There is nothing not political about that.
Charlotte MacAulay
