Editor:
Whew, that was a close one. Landing a plane on the highway just on the New Brunswick side of the bridge. Good work, drivers, to see it coming and give it room; quick thinking and great flying by the pilot to pull it off. Still, one can’t help but wonder ... what if the plane had been a half-mile further? What would have been the choices then? Drop into the frigid waters of Northumberland Strait, or try to set the plane down on the Confederation Bridge? Sure, the wings would have been torn off, but still - a slim chance to stay alive. Which would you pick? I suspect the pilot would have gone bridge.
If that was the case, hopefully the pilot would be all right. The problem, of course, is - would the bridge - our slim link to the mainland, carrying over 4,000 vehicles a day, be alright? It would have to be inspected by engineers - from where, and for how long? Whoops, hard turn east, to Wood Islands. And the ferry. Until December 20th. And then nothing until spring.
Lawrence MacAulay, on March 19, 2019, announced that “the new ferry to PEI will be custom-built.” Recently the federal government announced it had awarded the contract for the construction of two new vessels for PEI - one-ice-breaking - for the Souris- Madeleine Islands route, and one non-ice-breaking for the Wood Islands - Pictou crossing. Why are we still gambling that the Confederation Bridge, designed to meet out-dated weather predictions, cannot be affected by man-made incidents, or by the rapidly changing forces of nature? One ship, one nudge, one airplane - cut off. Little seismic shift in the bridge’s sandstone base - cut off. Unbelievably, we continue to underestimate the power of nature. Have we forgotten Dorian so quickly?
Now is the time, while designs are still being roughly sketched, to demand that the new Wood Island ferry also be an ice-breaking vessel. It may never be needed, but if something happens to the Confederation Bridge during winter, a ferry would be our only connection to the mainland. Too expensive? Actually, probably not. Instead of two complete designs for ferries, ramps etc, we could make them the same. One design. Less planning, simpler work.
Belt and suspenders? Yes, but history can teach us a very important lesson on this topic. Check out The Berlin Airlift to see how that worked. Can we duplicate that?
It is time, Mr MacAulay, to step up to the plate and demand a ferry built for Islanders, not for votes. Someday your voice may go down in history.
For better or worse.
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
