Steve MacLean was a man always ready for the call.
Mr MacLean, a longtime firefighter and business man in Montague, passed away on December 31, 2019.
“If he was going to do something he did it to the best of his ability,” longtime friend Ken Campbell said.
Back in the late 1960s Mr MacLean moved to Montague. For several decades he and his wife Lily ran MacLean’s Men’s Wear and Steve’s Denims.
The iconic business was a fixture on Main Street just down from the Post Office.
Shortly after joining the community, Mr MacLean became a member of the Montague Fire Brigade.
“He had more dedication than any other firefighter I’ve ever known,” Mr Campbell said.
“When the pager would go off he’d run out to the street (from the shop), stop the first car and say ‘Take me to the Fire Hall’.”
Usually inside the first rig heading to a call, from there Mr MacLean would radio the dispatcher and ask him to call his wife to take over the operation of the store.
“It was every time, not just once or twice,” Mr Campbell recalled.
“The place could be full of people and he would just run out and say, ‘I have to go to a fire.’
“There is no more dedication than that.”
Jock Beck remembers those days as well.
His fire gear hung next to Mr MacLean’s inside the hall.
More often than not, when the two were donning their gear, Mr Beck was in the line of fire of Mr MacLean’s loafers as he rushed to get ready.
“He was energetic and a keen and effective firefighter,” Mr Beck said.
Those characteristics extended to every aspect of Mr MacLean’s life.
Mr Campbell said Mr MacLean took easily to his second career as a school bus driver once he retired from retail.
“He treated the kids more like his own than passengers,” Mr Campbell said.
“Steve was a very devout man.”
“He lived his life the way your life should be lived.”
Mr MacLean leaves to mourn his wife Lily, children Troy, Todd and Lindsay along with five grandchildren and numerous other friends and family.
