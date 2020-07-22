I was stationed in Stephenville, Newfoundland in 1972 with the RCMP and working plainclothes. I was in the office in the evening, on my own time, no overtime in those days, trying to get caught up on some files.
The phone rang and Sergeant Bill Mullally, NCO in Charge, Stephenville Detachment, who also happened to be in the office, off duty as well, answered. When he got off the phone he turned to me and said there was a man of colour down at the airport trying to get on a flight but he had lost his ticket and they would not let him on the flight. He asked me, since I was in plainclothes, to go down to the airport and discretely handle the situation.
I went to the airport where I met Winston Neblett Nova Swan, from Montreal. He stated he was on a ship in port when some men from Corner Brook came on board to buy some liquor or cigarettes but there weren’t any for sale. They went to the engine room where he worked and stole a bunch of wrenches.
The captain held him responsible, fired him and bought him a ticket on the evening flight to Montreal. This all happened in the AM and the flight did not leave until 7 pm. He only had about $50 in cash on him.
In order to put in the day he went to several taverns but when he got to the airport he had lost his ticket with no money to buy a second one.
I spoke to Jim Kennedy on the AC desk who said he sold him the ticket but if he let him on the plane and someone turned in the ticket and got the money, the airline might fire him.
When I told Mr Swan he started to curse and swear loudly. I placed him under arrest for causing a disturbance and took him back to the office. He never gave me one ounce of trouble. At the office he emptied his pockets and when I searched him I found, what I think, might have been a dime of hash. He said he forgot it was there.
In those days if you were charged with Possession of Narcotics you went to jail for six months. He had arms like a boxer and I thought how glad I was he had not caused any trouble.
I placed him in cells and left. But before going home I thought I might try and find his ticket. About the fifth tavern I went into, a waitress said there was a black man in there that day but no one had turned in a ticket.
When I looked by the stool he had sat on I found his ticket. I returned to the office and trust me Mr Swan was one happy camper to see the ticket. I thought if I was broken down in Montreal he would likely give me some help.
In the morning I went to the office and told Mr Swan if I charged him for the hash he would go to jail for six months. I asked him, if I gave it to him, would he flush it down the toilet and not cause me a problem.
He said, “I’m not going to cause you a problem.” He flushed it in an instant.
I said I would change the causing a disturbance to ‘shelter for the night’ if he would not give me a problem.
He said he would have had to come there for shelter anyway as he had no money.
I said, here are your possessions: here is your AC ticket, now you get that flight tonight.
He said that was one flight he was going to be on, thanked me and left.
I can still see him looking back as he got a pretty good break and I think he might have been wondering if we were going to shoot him or something for escaping custody. I’m sure other members have done similar deeds but the public may never hear about them.
My brother, Ray Murphy, and his partner Norm Eriksen RCMP were stationed in Stephenville on night duty when they received a call that a man had heard some noise coming from downstairs. When he investigated he found a black man asleep on the couch in his living room.
When the police woke him up they discovered a US soldier, from Harmond Airforce Base, who had too much to drink, broke into a home he thought was his and fell asleep.
They took him to the police car and drove him home to his address on the base. My brother got out, opened the rear door and told him he was home.
The gentleman said he found this hard to believe. He said, in his country, if two white police officers with billy sticks found a black man in a white man’s living room, he would have been beaten and locked up. He was thankful to be home.
Mark Murphy,
Georgetown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.