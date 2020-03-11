Farmers across the province are brushing up on their children’s literature this month as they visit schools and libraries to read to children about the importance of agriculture in our society.
Last week tree farmer Sid Watts of Kilmuir joined several youngsters on the carpet in the reading corner at Montague Rotary Library to read aloud ‘The Cow Said Neigh!’, a silly look at life on the farm written for preschool kids.
“It is fun to read to the kids gathered together like this,” Mr Watts said.
“It really sinks in to them.”
Mr Watts’ reading is one of nine being held in libraries on the Island. Various farmers will visit 62 classrooms to read ‘Reggie’s Technology Adventure’, a story highlighting the important role technology plays in Canada’s food system.
Stephanie Dewar, program manager with Ag in the Classroom, said the readings are just one part of events being held throughout March.
“The goal is to connect more kids with agriculture and to let them know more about where their food comes from,” Ms Dewar said.
Agriculture Adventure Days, held in Charlottetown on March 10th and 11 and coming up in Summerside on March 24, is an interactive, and educational event where Grade 3 students from tip-to-tip interact firsthand with farmers and members of the agriculture community.
