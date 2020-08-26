The defending Kings County Baseball League champs, the Alley Stratford Athletes and Morell Chevies,both grabbed a 2-0 series lead in KCBL play over the past week.
Playoff ball returned to the Clipper field in Cardigan for the first time in 15 years, however the Athletes quickly quashed the homecoming celebrations.
The young Clippers were no match for the veteran line-up the A’s had on this day. Stratford rallied in the first after two were out highlighted by a two run double by Shawn MacDougall. Randy Taylor crushed a pair of two run doubles in the third and fourth innings to give Stratford a stronghold 7-0 lead. Carter MacLellan’s RBI single in the fourth inning got the Clippers on the board. The Clippers scored single runs in the fifth and seventh to close the scoring in a 9-3 Stratford win.
Tyler Taylor pitched five solid innings to earn the win. Randy Taylor batted 2/2 with two doubles and four RBIs. Shawn MacDougall went 2/5, a double and two RBIs. Ben Doucette batted 2/3 with a double and a walk for Cardigan.
The Athletics defeated the Clippers by the identical 9-3 score last Wednesday at MacNeill Field in Stratford. Stratford jumped to an early 4-0 lead after three innings. Cardigan refused to quit and scored the next three runs to close the gap to one run.The Athletics rallied with five in the fifth to finish off the scoring. Brady Arsenault pitched five innings to earn the win. Dom Ryan went 3/3 for the A’s, including a double and three RBIs. Carter MacLellan was the Clipper’s top batter hitting 2/3 with a double.
Game three is back at Mac- Neill Field on Wednesday. Game time is slated to start at 6:30 pm. The Morell Chevies are one win away from making a second straight trip to the KCBL finals. The Chevies grabbed a 2-0 series lead with what was maybe the best game of the year thus far in the KCBL. Morell defeated the Peakes Bombers 2-0 in a nine inning affair at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Ben MacDougall pitched all nine shutout innings to capture the win. Rob Phelan pitched shutout ball before being relieved by Josh Coffin. I didn’t get to Peakes to watch the game, however I heard from many reliable sources it was well played by both teams.
Last Wednesday both teams engaged in another nailbiter as Morell walked off the Bombers 8-7 at Memorial Field in Charlottetown. Logan Gallant’s two out base hit single in the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh gave Morell the win. Matt Barlow had an RBI triple in the win while Colin Myers had three hits including a double and three RBIs for Peakes. Game three will be Wednesday evening at Memorial Field.
The Chevies and Bombers saluted the memories of some fine people for both their games over the past week.
Last Wednesday at Memorial Field Junior O’Brien and Cattie King were both honoured with a moment of silence before the game. Junior O’Brien served as an MLA in the PEI legislature in 1982 and was re-elected in 1986. He was a great storyteller and an avid baseball and KCBL fan. He was honoured in 1999 as male fan of the decade.
Cattie King was a gem of a lady. She and her husband Lionel raised eight children whom I have the pleasure of knowing.
Mrs King was always a pleasure to chat with, having a great sense of humour.
She was a true blue Maple Leaf fan which also stole my admiration of this fine lady. Both Mrs King and Mr O’Brien passed away last week. The league wishes to give their condolences to their families.
In Peakes on Sunday two devoted husbands and fathers were also remembered before the start of the ball game.Tom Grant and Gerard Devine were both honoured with a moment of silence. Mr Grant passed away in February of 2020 and Mr Devine passed away last week. Both played in the 1950s and 60s with the Peakes Bombers of the old Kings County Baseball League. Mr Grant played right field while Mr Devine was a second baseman.The league would also like to offer their condolences to Tom’s wife,Annette of 59 years and their children.Also to Gerard’s wife Jane of 53 years and their children.
