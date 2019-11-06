Vaping has been proven a much healthier alternative to cigarettes, so how is banning it making things any better?
Vaping has been miss-characterized these last few months saying it gives users lung damage and should be banned. Due to a sudden outbreak of lung illnesses in people who use e-cigarettes regularly, mass panic has erupted.
But according to recent investigations these cases were mostly people who used bootleg or THC e-cigarettes.
Regular vaping devices should only be used for kicking the bad habit of smoking.
According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking causes approximately 480,000 deaths per year. Now when a small number of people get sick from vaping everyone freaks out.
Why would we take something away that has been proven to be a safer alternative to a deadly addiction? It’s very contradictory.
I can understand the concern surrounding youth using these devices and I agree with it too. But it’s the same as alcohol; youth should not be drinking, but that doesn’t mean it should be completely eradicated. Instead we regulate it. It should be no different with e-cigarettes, instead of banning them completely, stricter regulations should be put into place.
Dawson Campbell
Grade 12
Souris Regional School
