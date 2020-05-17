While student councils have been unable to carry on with their usual activities of student government since schools were shuttered due to COVID-19 measures, some are finding ways to keep school spirit intact.
Ivan Drake, treasurer of Morell Regional High Student Council, said their organization has been brainstorming on how to carry out safe, but memorable, graduation celebrations.
Prom is an event they are usually involved in helping to put together, but they have also come up with an idea for holding graduation, the 17-year-old Grade 12 student said.
“Having the ceremony outside could work,” Ivan said.
Most schools have an outdoor space that could accommodate a large amount of people safely.
“That way everybody’s family could attend and each have their own little designated area,” he added.
For prom, whatever happens it will be a lot different from previous years.
“We could possibly have a parade for prom where people would just stay in their cars,” he said.
The idea of holding the graduation ceremonies at the drive-in in Brackley is also being tossed around, but whether or not that venue would be able to accommodate all the spectators isn’t known yet.
Student reps from each school are part of a committee established by Premier Dennis King that will finalize plans.
One thing Ivan is happy about is the fact most graduates already had their grad photos taken before COVID-19 hit so that aspect of continuity remains.
At Souris Regional School, Student Council president Georgia Fraser said their student government is concentrating efforts on rallying all the students in the K to 12 eastern PEI school.
“We are trying to keep students involved with the school community with virtual activities,” she said.
A recent virtual scavenger hunt had a lot of participation from the middle grades. Daily questions keep everyone on their toes and in touch with each other.
But still it is hard, Georgia said.
“We can’t have our annual Spring Carnival and that is a big change this year,” the Grade 11 student said.
The Graphic was unable to contact anyone from the Montague Regional High Student Council.
