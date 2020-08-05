It is all well and good to hold politicians to account when scandal erupts.
Justin Trudeau has certainly had his share since joining the ranks of the federal Liberals.
And now with Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s alleged involvement with the WE Charity fiasco, there is no doubt people need to be held accountable for just how the international charity was “picked” to run a $900 million contract for the federal government.
But the fall out of the whole affair is much more devastating for the thousands of young Canadians who are losing out on the opportunity to make some much needed funds.
Where is the accountability in all this.
If $900 million is available for students to receive, then it is time to get the program up and running.
Let the public service distribute the funding. Something that should have happened in the first place.
In a months time, students will be heading back to college and university. They needed the funds yesterday.
So by all means continue to grill the politicians and the organization founders, but get the funds flowing.
Charlotte MacAulay
