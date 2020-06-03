Morell Consolidated School hosted a drive-by-hello on Thursday offering students a chance to meet up with their teachers and to pick up belongings they left behind in March.
“You really get to see that our job is all about the kids and our relationships with them so we’re really missing them, said Sherri Campbell who has been teaching her 23 Grade 4 students from a distance.
“Were happy to see them and they’re happy to see us.”
One of her students is Kayla Squires.
“I’ve been sort of mad because I really like school,”Kayla said. She was happy to have a quick chat with her teachers.
Desi Doyle, who teaches Grade 7 and 8 at the school, said his eighth graders have especially missed out on end of year activities. They usually take a trip off-Island together before moving on to Morell High.
Mr Doyle looks forward to graduation celebration plans which are pending approval from the province.
