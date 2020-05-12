The town of Three Rivers will be a bit quieter than usual this summer due to COVID-19.
Council voted unanimously in favour of a recommendation to cancel all summer festivals for 2020 at the regular monthly council meeting on May 11.
Those events including Georgetown Summer Days, Montague Summer Days and the Cardigan Canada Day Festival.
The recommendation came from Cathleen MacKinnon, coordinator for the Festivals, Arts, Culture and Events Committee.
“They’ve cancelled everything on the island from Kensington to Summerside to Charlottetown. Any events that are larger than us has been cancelled,” said Mayor Ed MacAulay when Councillor Gerard Holland presented the question of the motion being premature.
Ms MacKinnon added in her report that the committee is “exploring other options to modify and celebrate Canada Day events while adhering to social distancing restrictions.”
All councillors and Mayor Ed MacAulay were present except for Councillor Isaac MacIntyre.
