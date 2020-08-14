A ramping up of outdoor sports programming has been rolling out this summer to combat low numbers of eastern Islanders getting active since COVID-19 hit.
Jacob Smith, Executive Director of the Eastern Region Sport and Recreation Council, said the offerings from Go! East PEI have been dramatically increased this year to bring residents outside.
“We’re doing everything outdoors which means if there’s poor weather then that might hinder the participation on any given day but for the most part things have been great,” he said.
In a typical year, Go! East PEI would have one or two sports sessions a month to help fill in sports programming gaps with other sports organizations. This year Mr Smith said the organization has been hosting two to three outdoor sports sessions a week.
The sessions are primarily meant as an introduction to a sport and referred to as “come try” sessions.
Although there is listed age ranges advertised, Mr Smith stresses that the sessions are open to everybody wanting to try the sport.
“We’re really trying to jam pack those two weeks with as much programming as possible,” he said.
A major dent in participation for Go! East has been the kids camps, something that would usually bring in 40 to 50 kids a week.
One reason he sees for the drop in numbers this year is people having general concerns around the coronavirus.
“The attendance for those was always extremely high,” he said.
Go East PEI has a rotating schedule for the summer programming where two weeks are spent in a particular region in the east where Mr Smith and his staff run the programs and then switch to another region for another two weeks.
More information about the summer programming can be found on the Eastern Region Sport & Recreation Council’s (Go! East PEI) social media platforms.
