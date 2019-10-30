The Summerside Raceway hosted their final card of live racing for the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. Driver Dale Spence had three winners on the 12 dash card, including an upset win with J K Cowboy in the season’s final event.
Walter Cheverie won the featured pace in the 11th race with his own Nogreatmischief. The 8-year old Bettors Delight gelding continues a solid 2019 season as he won his fifth race from 15 starts this year and it was his 12th top three finish as well. David Dowling was the top dash winning driver at the Summerside Raceway for 2019. He had a driving double on the final card to push his total to 51 wins. Gilles Barrieau was second with 35 wins.
Jaycob Sweet was the top winning trainer at Summerside this year with 15 training wins. Live harness racing on PEI switches to Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Charlottetown Driving Park for the month of November. Marc Campbell has a substantial lead in driving wins at the Driving Park going into the final two months of 2019. Campbell has 105 wins so far, 15 more than Barrieau who stands in second place. Dowling sits in third place with 65 wins. Campbell is also the leading trainer at the CDP with 51 wins. Melissa Rennie is second with 30 wins and Jackie Matheson is in third with 28 training wins.
The 2019 stakes season in the Maritimes came to a close on the weekend. The Maritime Breeders Finals for 2-year old pacers went to post at the Truro Raceway on Friday night and the Maritime Breeders Finals for Trotters was held at Charlottetown on Saturday afternoon.
Na Naa Said So and driver Redmond Doucet held off Island entry Woodmere Nasha by a neck at the wire to win the final for freshman pacing fillies at Truro in record time. The 1:56.2 victory by Na Naa Said So was a track record for 2-year old pacers, including male pacers. Woodmere Rollnpop won the Maritime Breeders Final for freshman pacing colts in 1:57.3 for driver/trainer Clare MacDonald.
Driver/trainer Clare MacDonald was in the winner’s circle again on Saturday at the Driving Park for another Maritime Breeders Championship. Mabou Ridge and MacDonald took the top prize for 2-year old trotters with a seven length win over rival Tequila Tuesday. The son of Armbro Barrister won seven of 10 starts in 2019 and earned over $42,000. Betting favourite Thelastonestanding won the Maritime Breeders Final for 3-year old trotters in 2:00.2. Jason Hughes had four winners on the 12 dash Saturday card, including a win in the pacing feature with Woodmere Ideal Art.
Last week’s Thursday card at the Driving Park saw Star Photo win the Open Trot in 1:59 flat for driver Jason Hughes. Dancers Pass won the pacing feature in 1:58.1 for driver David Dowling and trainer Phillip Kelly. The 8-year old pacing mare was the longest shot on the board in the short six horse field, paying $30.80 to win. Dowling, Marc Campbell and Gilles Barrieau had driving doubles on the 12 dash Thursday card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.