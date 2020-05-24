Manor BBQ

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Recently during a staff appreciation barbecue at Riverview Manor disaster struck, but Montague grocers responded. The old barbecue went on fire and was quickly extinguished, but that left staff with an interrupted celebration. A quick call to Montague Superstore by Sandra MacKay, longterm care manager at the facility on Fraser Street, solved the issue. “Within an hour we had the okay to come pick up a new barbecue from them,” Ms MacKay said. A huge cake from Montague Sobey rounded off the day’s celebration. The best news of all, both contributions were donated. From left are Environmental Services employees Valerie Collings and Roy Wood along with the shiny new, much appreciated donation. Submitted photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.