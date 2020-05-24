Recently during a staff appreciation barbecue at Riverview Manor disaster struck, but Montague grocers responded. The old barbecue went on fire and was quickly extinguished, but that left staff with an interrupted celebration. A quick call to Montague Superstore by Sandra MacKay, longterm care manager at the facility on Fraser Street, solved the issue. “Within an hour we had the okay to come pick up a new barbecue from them,” Ms MacKay said. A huge cake from Montague Sobey rounded off the day’s celebration. The best news of all, both contributions were donated. From left are Environmental Services employees Valerie Collings and Roy Wood along with the shiny new, much appreciated donation. Submitted photo
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
- Superstore donates to Riverview Manor
- Police training will help new Municipal Emergency Coordinator in formulating plan for Eastern Kings
- Machine shop in Rosebank destroyed by fire
- Missing family connections during the pandemic
- 37-year-old male arrested in St Mary's Road incident
- Increase in property assessments will generate more revenue for Alberton
- Village Feast looks to online community to help feed hungry kids
- Town officials and residents reject Bell tower location
Most Popular
Articles
- Machine shop in Rosebank destroyed by fire
- West Cape farm awarded for its practices in soil conservation
- We’re changing, will politics too?
- Spring lobster prices said at record level for P.E.I Fishermen, 1964
- Lloyd "Thomas" MacPherson
- Out on a limb and hoping for a soft landing
- Eliza "Jane" Thomson
- 2020 lobster season underway
- Churches affected financially during COVID-19
- Mechanical problems delay first NFL ferry crossing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Island Life 2.0 is now arriving (3)
- Front-line workers deserve more pay (3)
- PEI Premier Dennis King talks leadership, COVID and doing politics differently (2)
- RCMP urges Souris residents to remain indoors (2)
- Chamber urges opening of ferry for commercial traffic (1)
- Suspected stowaways at Confederation Bridge (1)
- On the front lines (1)
- Tourism operators hoping for best in summer of COVID-19 (1)
- Decisions, decisions,decisions (1)
- We’re changing, will politics too? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.