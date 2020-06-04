Do you agree your tax dollars should support Irving Corporation? Who do you think needs it more, our farmers who were already feeling threatened by the repercussions of the pandemic,and who pay their taxes each year as required by law, or Irvings, a corporation that has billions (much of it in off-shore tax havens) and hasn’t paid their share of taxes since the 1970s?
In a recent opinion piece Robert Irving said it is important that industry, government and growers work together in a collaborative way to find solutions, implying that all three parties have input. Although farmers carry the majority of risk in the potato industry, they certainly do not have much power. Irvings can and do reject the product if they choose, sometimes on a whim. Such was the case earlier in this COVID-19 crisis when they realized the market for potatoes was crashing. They advised farmers to “find other markets” for their produce, implying that they would not be honouring their contracts with growers. While some may say the $4.7 million has saved the farmers from losing their product because Irvings can now afford to put the potatoes in storage, we feel it is Irvings who should be paying that bill, not Island taxpayers, many of whom are experiencing unprecedented financial loss.
Take a drive across rural PEI right now and you will see the devastation Irvings have fostered since the beginning of industrial agriculture. From tip to tip you will see fields plowed right up to property lines, most with no hedgerows and red soil blowing and drifting into our streams and rivers. Other results you may not see, but are evident to those who live in rural PEI include loss of natural habitat for much of our Island wildlife, anoxic waterways and wells poisoned with nitrates and pesticides. Do you feel good about supporting the company that fosters the farming practices that cause such devastation?
We agree with Robert Irving when he says it is important to collaborate and find solutions; but surely Irvings know, as everyone else involved in business, that risks are part of doing business. While some businesses will not survive without government assistance, it is fair to say this will not break the bank for Irving Corporation. It is ridiculous that Irvings accept gifts like this from our provincial government, but what is more troubling is our premier and Minister of Agriculture led us to believe the farmers would be receiving the money. From all accounts, Irving’s scare tactics have once again coerced our elected officials into siding with them over supporting the hard-working Island families who need it most.
Joan Diamond,
On behalf of the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.