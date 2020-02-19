It’s against the law to pass school buses when their warning lights are flashing.
But motorists continue to do it.
The law dictates that snow and ice must be cleared from vehicles to ensure the driver has clear visibility and in case it all comes sliding off and smashes into other rigs.
But the negligence continues. There have been reports of smashed windshields, near misses and shattered glass that could have caused serious injury.
The law also states that as of March 1, 2020 the age to purchase tobacco and electronic smoking devices on PEI will increase to 21.
So is it realistic to think this most recent legislation will be respected any more than all the others prepared for our protection?
In truth minors will vape regardless of age restrictions. Underage youth will also smoke if they so choose.
To think either of those products would no longer be available to them is naive. If they want the products sadly some adult or a friend of a friend with a source will provide a supply.
The same applies to the purchase of liquor. No matter the age limit on purchasing it young people will and do create a way to access it.
Youth (and some adults) are vulnerable to glitzy promotions that in the beginning touted vaping as a safer alternate to smoking; a flavourful experience void of the scent of stinky smoke on clothing or in vehicles and seemingly more acceptable socially. Impressionable minds may accept it as a trend.
However, laws are only as effective as the public support they receive.
Government endorses tobacco use, otherwise it wouldn’t be sold commercially. The same applies to liquor. The bottom line is tax dollars.
That said, government isn’t responsible for abuse of either one.
In 2015 smoking consumers on PEI paid 25 cents in taxes per cigarette. The cost of a pack has increased significantly over the past five years so let’s say a pack of 25 costs anywhere from $18 to $20 - maybe more and that amounts to a lot of tax dollars.
Those tax dollars go to the government, not the manufacturer and not the seller.
A three-year-old survey determined 11.8 per cent of Islanders were smokers compared to a national average of 15.1 per cent. Now here’s the kicker: Among 15 to 19-year-olds the rate for Islanders was 15.8 per cent, double the national rate of 7.9 per cent.
Young people will smoke and vape - this is just one more law in a collection that look good on paper but fail to solve real issues at the ground level.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
