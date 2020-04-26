Back by popular demand, the government and local producers went forward with a second potato and dairy product giveaway on the weekend.
This time, food pickup locations were spread a bit wider across the Island: in Brudenell; at WestIsle Composite High School in Rosebank and at Bluefield High School in North Wiltshire.
Approximately 1,500 packages were given away at each location and 100 of those were picked up by teachers and school staff for delivery. Other packages were distributed by community groups and volunteers.
“We are thinking about doing it again,” says PEI Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson. “We don’t know how long we’re going to be in this situation.”
Mr Thompson said the project started because both ADL and the PEI Potato Board had surplus product to dispose of since their markets shifted due to COVID-19.
“I told them I’d rather give it away than dump it and they were on board with that,” says Mr Thompson.
“Ice cream sales have plummeted and speciality coffees and creams have shifted because no one is eating out,” says Mr Thompson. “It’s the same with the potato industry, they have all kinds of products because essentially the French fry market has dried up because of restaurants being closed.”
The province has contributed to advertising, and provided some crews from the Department of Transportation to help with logistics.
“We are contributing to some of the costs but most of it is donated,” says Mr Thompson.
Response to the give-away has been positive.
“Almost every commodity wants to be a part of it,” says Mr Thompson. “Pork, chicken, mussels, blueberries, it’s been overwhelming.”
He says he’s looking at a different model going forward by putting together packages with a different variety of products. This might also involve delivering the packages to vulnerable people, possibly to nursing homes or front-line health care workers who could use some support.
“It’s the island way, all these groups want to be a part of this initiative,” says Mr Thompson.
