confederation bridge

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

The province is investigating two separate incidents of possible stowaways trying to enter PEI.

Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety confirmed today the province has searched truck cargo at the Confederation Bridge COVID -19 screening stops as a reaction to suspicions about stowaways entering the province.

“There is an investigation that is going on in a couple incidents,” says Mr Thompson.

He says trucks would only be searched upon arrival to PEI if suspicion has been raised.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Pretty6119
Pretty6119

Why is this still happening can’t understand

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.