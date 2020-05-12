The province is investigating two separate incidents of possible stowaways trying to enter PEI.
Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety confirmed today the province has searched truck cargo at the Confederation Bridge COVID -19 screening stops as a reaction to suspicions about stowaways entering the province.
“There is an investigation that is going on in a couple incidents,” says Mr Thompson.
He says trucks would only be searched upon arrival to PEI if suspicion has been raised.
(1) comment
Why is this still happening can’t understand
