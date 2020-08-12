These days when it comes to saying farewell to a loved one, many individuals are in a holding pattern.
They are waiting for that day when they can come together with family and friends to cry, hug, reminisce, laugh and pay tribute to a life well lived.
Back in the early days of the pandemic when numbers of mourners were restricted to five, the feeling of limbo was much more palpable for those burying their loved ones.
But even now as restrictions have eased for funerals, memorial services and wakes there is still a huge disconnect from pre-pandemic send-offs.
Particularly in many communities across PEI where going to a wake to pay respects to a family is basically ingrained into our psyche.
So what can one do to reach out to those who are grieving a close loss?
You can still pick up the phone, make an in person visit (albeit without the up close and personal hug or handshake) or send a card.
Over the past few years funeral procession tributes have become almost commonplace in pre-pandemic times.
The long line of tow trucks winding through Montague for the late Cody Dixon, the convoy of 18 wheelers driving slowly past Tom Carver’s house in Alliston and another travelling along the highway from Charlottetown to Souris to pay tribute to Pius MacDonald as well as a motorcade of fire trucks escorting Cardigan Fire Chief Dwayne MacIntyre are but a few.
Those types of salutes have continued during the pandemic.
A few short weeks ago, 30 fishing boats motored from Annandale to Souris Harbour for Fan MacIntyre’s final fleet.
These types of accolades no doubt will become more prevalent in the future.
However you chose to help someone through the grieving process it is important to let them know they are not alone.
Charlotte MacAulay
