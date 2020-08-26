Kele Ann Redmond felt she was having the best swim of her life last Friday - until she realized she had been swept away from shore by a rip current.
After a morning of work at Rock Barra’s Artist retreat, Ms Redmond, from Charlottetown, and four other women took a break to enjoy the expansive north shore beachscape.
“We’ll have to be careful,” said Ms Redmond, who was leading the group planning a future retreat.
She noticed tall waves, many breaking into white caps and an incoming north breeze. She saw the tide was falling at the time and had come in quite high leaving a watermark close to the cliff’s edge.
“We had done some good work and were all excited to be out,” Ms Redmond said. The group for the most part stayed together. Some waded into the water up to their hips.
Ms Redmond however, chose to relax a bit down the shore. After sunbathing for awhile she decided to dip into the water like she had many times at this beach in the past.
“I felt like, I’m an Islander, I know my waters, I’ll be fine.”
Ms Redmond swam out for a just a few moments but,“ I was much farther from shore than I had expected. I was over my head and when I tried to swim back I couldn’t get anywhere.I’m usually not a bad swimmer.”
She had been swept down the shore away from the group.
“In that moment,it was just terror,”she said.
Ms Redmond yelled for help but no one heard her.
“That was the loneliest feeling of my life,” she said. She knew she needed to stay calm and avoid overexerting herself.
Ms Redmond started to alternate between floating and swimming towards shore and intermittently calling for help.
Eventually a member of the group heard her and Ms Redmond made it close enough to shore that she could just grip a bit of a rock with her toes.
She used the rock for sup- port and to boost herself forward.She said her friends were shouting encouragement which helped her remain calm, determined and focused.
Back at shore Ms Redmond said she felt the symptoms of shock. It has taken a couple of days for her to fully recover from the fearful experience and to feel as energetic as usual. But she feels well now.
It was a humbling lesson,she said. Respect the ocean,even if you typically feel confident in the water, and even at locations you think you know.
“It’ll be all about safety from here on out,” Ms Redmond said. Matt Smith, PEI’s Provincial Lifeguard Coordinator and volunteer with the National Life-saving Society PEI, said storms and weather events cause the nature and location of rip cur- rents to shift with the Island’s sand.
Waves and wind conditions can create or compound risks for swimmers.
“Lifeguards have the skills to recognize areas of the beach and weather conditions that are or aren’t safe,” he said.
Mr Smith recommends checking beach reports online before heading out.
If the wind is coming from the north on a north shore or the south on a south shore, it will likely create bigger waves and increase the force of rip currents and swimmers’ risks in general. He suggests avoiding swimming on these wavy, windy or stormy days.
If someone does get caught in a rip current, he advises, tread water, keep your head above water.Take a moment to be calm and catch your bearings. Swim parallel to the shore to get out of the rip current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.